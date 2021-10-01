Australia: PM Morrison Announces Resumption Of International Travel, Reopens Border

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on October 1 the resumption of international travel and the relaxation of border restrictions. Australian PM Morrison stated that the international border will reopen next month for states that have achieved an 80% vaccination rate, beginning with New South Wales, according to ANI.

Until the state's home quarantine trial is successful, fully vaccinated Australians and permanent residents landing in NSW will be permitted to home quarantine for a week instead of paying money to quarantine at a hotel for a fortnight.

Vaccinated Australians will be able to fly commercially out of Australia again

In reaction to the Coronavirus outbreak, Australia imposed some of the world's strictest border controls on March 20 of last year. Australia has placed harsh limitations on people travelling overseas without authorisation for the next 18 months. "When it is safe to do so, the government would investigate quarantine-free travel between specific countries, such as New Zealand," Morrison said, ANI reported.

Morrison further stated, "It's time to give Australians their life back. We've made a difference in people's lives. We've saved lives, but now we need to work together to ensure that Australians can restore the lives they once had here."

Unless they are under the age of 12 or are medically exempt, travellers must be completely vaccinated with an approved vaccine before returning home, according to ANI reports. In the meanwhile, unvaccinated travellers will be obliged to stay in a hotel quarantine for a week. The government will also work with states to abolish vaccination-related travel restrictions.

Covishield vaccines would be considered 'recognised vaccines'

COVID-19 travel testing is set to continue, but the government is considering utilising fast antigen testing as part of the deal, according to ABC News. When deciding whether an arriving international traveller has been adequately vaccinated, the Therapeutic Goods Administration has indicated that the Chinese-made Sinovac and Indian-made Covishield vaccinations will be deemed 'recognised vaccines.'

International students intending to study in Australia will benefit greatly from the acknowledgement of these immunisations. In Australia- Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and the Janssen vaccine are already recognised.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP/Unsplash