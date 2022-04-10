Australia PM Scott Morrison Calls For Federal Elections On May 21

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called for a national election in the month of May to address challenges such as Chinese economic pressure, climate change, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal election in Australia will be held on May 21. This comes after PM Morrison travelled from Sydney to Canberra on Sunday, to visit governor-general, David Hurley.

The Prime Minister's office has confirmed that Australia would go for the elections next month to determine whether the Coalition will stay in power with Scott Morrison as PM, or if a new Labor administration led by Anthony Albanese will take control.

The ruling coalition of Morrison has 76 seats in the House of Representatives, which is the bare minimum required to keep power. Scott Morrison, on the other hand, defied expectations by retaining his position as Prime Minister in the last election. Morrison and his conservative alliance are seeking re-election to a fourth three-year term.

Despite opinion surveys constantly showing that the center-left opposition Australian Labor Party was ahead, Morrison guided his administration to a close victory in the latest election in 2019. Further, most opinion surveys suggest that the Liberal Party-led coalition is again trailing, however, many observers foresee a close result, Associated Press reported.

Scott Morrison talks before Australia election

Furthermore, prior to formally launching the election campaign, Prime Minister Morrison has published a video on social media in which he stated that Australia has been facing "a world that has never been more unstable since the time of the second world war”. He went on to say, “You always have setbacks. You always have imperfect information. I mean things are tough, and they have been really tough."

Morrison has also highlighted the fact that the nation has faced drought, floods, and forest fires, while the COVID pandemic was going on. He added that currently, it is facing war.

In spite of these, the Australian PM has pointed out the positive aspects by saying that as a consequence of the government's management of the COVID outbreak, 40,000 Australians were alive and 700,000 people still had employment, and "countless" enterprises had been rescued. He asserted, “This is why as we go into this next election – what’s firing me up? We’re actually in a really strong position."

Meanwhile, Labor leader Anthony Albanese was seen rubbing shoulders with supporters at the Royal Easter Show in Sydney, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. Taking to Twitter, Australia's Labor Party stated, “Anthony Albanese and Labor have a plan for a better future.”

