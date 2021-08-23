Australia PM Scott Morrison Says COVID-19 Lockdowns 'taking An Extremely Heavy Toll'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, on Monday, that the country "has to move forward" and live with COVID-19 like any other infectious disease once over 70% of the population gets vaccinated. Prime Minister Morrison made the statement while emphasising that lockdowns are "taking an extremely heavy toll".

Scott Morrison says lockdowns affecting country's economic success

Morrison said that the COVID-19 induced lockdown has been affecting both the mental and physical health of Australians. He added that lockdowns were also affecting the economic success of Australia. Speaking at a press conference, the Australian Prime Minister said that when 70-80% of any country's population get vaccinated, they "must prepare to make that move".

"If not at 70% and 80%, then when? Then when? We must make that move and we must prepare to make that move and we must prepare the country to make that move," Morrison said. "The lockdowns now being endured are taking an extremely heavy toll. Both on the mental and physical health of Australians and on the economic success of Australia," he added.

Addressing the press conference, Morrison declared the dawn of a new way of living in the pandemic was not far away. He insisted that it was time for the country to end the 'Groundhog Day' and added that it will end when 70 to 80% of the country's population gets vaccinated. The Australian Prime Minister stressed that people must adjust their mindset and added that "cases will not be the issue". He said that their goal should be dealing with "serious illness, hospitalization, ICU capabilities, (and) our ability to respond in those circumstances."

COVID-19 in Australia

According to the Australian health department, 10,882,390 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 6,240,640 Australians have been fully vaccinated. As of 22 August, the country reported 44,028 COVID-19 cases and 917 deaths.

(Image: AP)