Australia PM Shares Video Showing Car Being Swept Away By Floodwaters, Warns Citizens

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on March 23 alerted the citizens against not going into floodwaters. While sharing a dramatic video of a car being swept away by the floodwaters in Australia and captured on camera originally posted by the Department of Transport and Main Roads, Queensland, Morrison said that if it is floodwaters, then the person should just “forget it.” The Department of Transport and Main Roads, Queensland had also shared the one-minute-long video with a caption saying, “You need to see this. And believe it.” Thankfully, Morrison revealed that the driver was able to get away safely.

The Department had also shared its own advisory note in the follow-up tweets to the video which has now been viewed over 94k times. It said, “There are flood warnings in parts of Queensland and the possibility of flash flooding and landslides remains high. With a lot of roads already closed, our best advice is to stay home if you can.” The Department of Transport and Main Roads, Queensland had also advised Australians that, “If you need to go out, make sure you've got a Plan B, & if you're faced with floodwaters just Back It Up.”

Thunderstorms predicted for Queensland

As per local media reports, severe thunderstorms have been predicted among several other concerns for Southern Queenslanders as the state continues to record wet weather week. In the latest warning released on Tuesday afternoon by the Bureau of Meteorology tops off another day of flood warnings along with 60mm plus rainfall for the region.

Apart from the authorities predicting future struggles, the floods in Australia brought about several other challenges including swarms of spiders and snakes invading homes in the flood-battered country. Matt Lovenfosse shared an update from his family’s farm in Kinchela Creek and posted images on Facebook with caption informing, “All the brown you can see is Spiders trying to beat the floodwater.” Further, farmers have also been left searching for their livestock after the torrential rain and floods in New South Wales. The exhausted cows have been found on beaches, canals and other areas.

Image credits: Twitter-@TMRQld/AP