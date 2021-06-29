Australia PM Tells People To Ask Doctor If They Can Take 'unauthorised' AstraZeneca Jab

Despite the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation's (ATAGI's) revised advisory on AstraZeneca's rollout in the country being held up over safety concerns and side effects of the said COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison on June 28, encouraged people under the age of 60 “to go and have that discussion with your GP" (general physician) if they wished to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The independent ATAGI had previously stated that Pfizer was the preferred vaccine for people under-60 due to an increased risk of rare clotting events linked to the AstraZeneca jab. According to the medical body, their conclusions had remained unchanged. Australian Medical Association's Dr Omar Khorshid stated that he did not endorse PM Morrison's announcement that anyone under 40 could receive the AstraZeneca vaccine at their GP's discretion citing an escalated risk of rare clotting cases linked to AstraZeneca jabs.

“It took us by surprise, and it’s hard to know how to take that announcement because I think it’s going to be a limited number of people to take it up, given that they would be going against the expert ATAGI recommendation," he said.

Meanwhile, Australia's 62-year-old High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell shared a video on Twitter wherein he is receiving the second dose of AstraZeneca on June 29.

Second Astra Zeneca shot (Covishield) courtesy of the Govt of India 🇮🇳. Thought it fitting to wear my ⁦@NSWBlues⁩ jersey #TwoWinsTwoShots. pic.twitter.com/yZR7Z2cx5b — Barry O'Farrell (@barryofarrell) June 29, 2021

PM Morrison's take contrary to ATAGI's

The separate advice of ATAGI, which comprises of independent infectious diseases physicians, microbiologists, epidemiologists, public health nurses, GPs, and consumer representatives, says that there is a “higher risk and observed severity of thrombosis [clotting] and thrombocytopenia [low platelet count] syndrome related to the use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine observed in Australia in the 50-59-year-old age group than reported internationally and initially estimated in Australia.”

Meanwhile, Australia's PM stated that AstraZeneca revealed a massive change to Australia's COVID-19 vaccination policy that anyone under the age of 40 could approach their GP and request the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"The ATAGI advice talks about a preference for AstraZeneca to be available and made available to those as preferred for those over 60, but the advice does not preclude persons under 60 from getting the AstraZeneca vaccine. And so if you wish to get the AstraZeneca vaccine, then we would encourage you to go and have that discussion with your GP and we've already made announcements to support those additional consultations with GPs so you can have that conversation," PM Morrison said.

Upon being asked why PM Morrison had made the announcement without ATAGI's recommendations, Dr Khorshid said that the government might be wanting to provide "nervous Australians who are going into lockdown this week with something that they can actually do to improve their chances of getting through this and to push Australia’s vaccination program forward."

While Federal health authorities have repeatedly answered that Pfizer remains the recommended COVID-19 vaccine for Australians under 60, PM Morrison's advice on Monday night was also an introduction of a new no-fault indemnity scheme.

No-fault indemnity scheme

Noting that indemnity is a form of protection, in practical terms, no-fault indemnity means GPs could not be sued or nobody would be held responsible if a patient under 60 has an adverse reaction to AstraZeneca. It also means a person who experiences adverse effects would be entitled to compensation from the federal government but without having to establish anybody at fault per se.

It is pertinent to note the Federal government is bound by a contract with Biotechnology giant CSL to manufacture 50 million doses of AstraZeneca despite a shake-up in vaccine roll-outs to prefer Pfizer for people aged 16 to 60 years. Therefore, the Australian government has plans to hand over unused AstraZeneca vaccines to regional neighbours.