Australia: Police Officer Kicks Black Man In Head During Arrest; Georgia Deputy Fired

A 32-year-old Australian man was reportedly put in an induced coma after confronting encounter with police. According to international media reports, the man, identified as Tim, was being followed by police through the Victorian suburb of Epping before he was allegedly struck by a cop car. The footage of the incident has been circulating on social media, in which an officer could be seen stomping Tim in the face when he’s on the ground.

While the Victoria Police is investigating the incident, it was reported that Tim had been at a hospital seeking treatment for mental health issue when he left, prompting staff to call the police. The cops reportedly said that the 32-year-old had been behaving erratically and assaulted an officer.

READ: Australians Hope To Save Whale From Crocodile-infested River

The footage, which was also broadcasted on several Australian news TV channels, showed Tim walking in the middle of the road, waving his arms in front of a police car. As Tim then turned his back and could be seen walking away, a police car could be seen hitting him from behind. In a separate video, which was taken minutes later, showed an officer standing over Tim and kicking down on his head to prevent him from getting up. The clip showed around six police officers pinning Tim down.

Care to explain this? pic.twitter.com/Q5Led9P5Kp — Drizz06🇦🇺👌 @Drizz06 on Parler (@Drizz061) September 13, 2020

READ: Australian Official Under Police Guard Over Virus Measures

Cops accused of using excessive force

While speaking to 7News, Tim’s family said that the man spent a day in a hospital looking for help with his bipolar disorder. After not receiving treatment, the family said Tim was asked to leave after which the hospital staff called the police. As per reports, after leaving the hospital, Tim ran into stationary traffic and allegedly damaged a police car before he was taken to the ground and arrested.

Tim’s father accused the officer of using excessive force. He said that the police should be held accountable. The 32-year-old’s lawyer, Jeremy King, told ABC News that his client had not committed a crime and was in a ‘vulnerable’ state at the time of the arrest. King reportedly added that Tim is a person that the police should be dealing with in a very unique way.

On the other hand, the Victoria Police in a reported statement said that its officers were called to reports of a man behaving ‘erratically’. A police spokesperson said that during the highly dynamic incident an officer was assaulted and pepper-sprayed. The spokesperson said that the officer was deployed before the man was arrested and subsequently taken to hospital for assessment. Upon arrival, the male (Tim) allegedly became aggressive and damaged a police vehicle while attempting to avoid arrest.

(Image: @perthisok/Twitter)

READ: Australian Optometrist Found Guilty Of Altering Colleague's Prescriptions, Suspended

READ: Australia Minister Warns Foreign Journalists Amid China Spat