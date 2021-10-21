Australia: Police Announces A$1m Reward To Find Missing 4-year-old Girl Cleo Smith

The Australian government has announced a reward of 1 million Australian dollars ($750,000) for a four-year-old girl who has been missing for the last five days, CNN News reported on Thursday.

According to the reports, Cleo Smith, a four-year-old girl, disappeared from her family's tent at Blowholes campsite in Macleod during the early hours of Saturday morning. Further, the reports said that the police have been searching the terrain and nearby sea ever since the child disappeared. However, the police deployed in the search operation have not found any clue about the missing child.

(Cleo was last seen in this sleeping bag)

According to WA Police, Cleo was last seen sleeping in a red and black sleeping bag and was wearing a pink/purple one-piece sleepsuit with a blue and yellow pattern. She has honey-blonde coloured hair and hazel eyes.

According to CNN, police now believe Cleo was abducted. However, there hasn't been a ransom call from the abductors either.

"Given the information now that we have learned from the scene, the fact that the search has gone on for this period of time and we haven't been able to locate her... that leads us to believe that she was taken from the tent," CNN quoted Western Australia Police Major Crime Division Superintendent Rod Wilde as saying in a press conference on Thursday.

(Cleo was last seen in this dress)

Investigators best technology to find out Cleo

Further, the officer added that the department is hopeful of locating the child given the amount of reward. According to CNN, the investigators said that the zipper of the tent was too high for her to reach and assumed that the child must have been kidnapped.

"WA Police with the assistance of SES personnel, drones and aircraft, continue to search the area. A number of investigative resources are also assisting including detectives from the Homicide Squad as well as Forensics and local detectives," WA Police Force said on its social media page.

"Please help me in finding my princess": Cleo Smith's distraught mother

"Police are urging anyone who stayed overnight at the Blowholes Campsite on Friday night (15 October) or who were in the vicinity of the campsite or at the campsite itself and did not stay overnight to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000."

Meanwhile, Cleo's mother Ellie Smith and father Jake Gliddon, while speaking to CNN, appealed to the people to help them in finding their "princess".

"We have had so much family help us, support us. But you know like everyone asks us what you need, all we really need is our little girl home," Smith told CNN affiliate 9 News.

Image: Twitter/WA Police Force