Australia Police Release Images Of Suspect Who Vandalised Hindu Temple In Sydney

In the BAPS Swaminarayan temple case, which was found vandalised in Australia’s Sydney a week ago, the New South Wales (NSW) police have released images to seek help from the public to catch the accused.

What is the Swaminarayan Temple case?

On May 5, unwanted graffiti was found on the structure’s front wall and a ‘Khalistan flag’ hanging on its gate, according to authorities at the Swaminarayan temple in Western Sydney’s Rosehill suburb.

According to Australia Today, the inquiry by NSW police investigators showed that the incident took place between one and two in the morning on Friday.

Following an initial investigation, the NSW police have published a photo of a car that was last seen in the early hours of Friday morning travelling from Virginia Street towards James Ruse Drive in Rosehill.

They believe the car's owners may have dashcam footage or knowledge that could aid the inquiry.

The Cumberland Commander, Superintendent Sheridan Waldau, expressed the hope that someone in the neighbourhood might know something that could help identify the suspect or the vehicle.

Waldau said, "We are also hopeful that the person, or the occupants of the car, will contact detectives, as we believe they could have information crucial to the investigation."

A second image that was released by NSW Police is thought to be of a person who was seen in the vicinity of the temple at or around the same time as the first.

The image shows a mask covering the person's face. He can be seen with a beanie and black apparel. If the person in the picture is connected to the car in the other image, that is still up for debate.

Superintendent Waldau added, "NSW Police works closely with members of a widely-diverse community in western Sydney, and it’s disappointing that actions such as these can cause unnecessary distress."

"Police rely on the support of the local community to provide information so it can be investigated, but it’s important to know that the information provided will be treated with the strictest confidence," she also said

Additionally, the NSW Police have provided a phone number and requested that anyone with information about the case call Granville Police Station.

According to Australia Today, one can either contact 1800 333 000 or submit an email to http://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Notably, the temple vandalism incident occurred roughly two months after pro-Khalistan supporters vandalised temples in Melbourne and Brisbane.

There were allegations of temple vandalism in Australia earlier this year. Supporters of Khalistan vandalised two temples in Brisbane and three in Melbourne.