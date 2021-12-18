Australia Police Reveal Names Of 5 Children Killed In Bouncy Castle Accident

After the tragic bouncy castle accident at a school in Tasmania, Australia in which five children have lost their lives, Christmas lights were turned off and a candlelight vigil was organised in the town, as per AP. The devastating incident happened when children were badly injured after falling from a bouncy castle which had been lifted 10 meters into the air by a gust of wind at the Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport city on Thursday. 11-year-old Addison Stewart and 12-year-olds Peter Dodt, Zane Mellor, Jye Sheehan, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, and Jye Sheehan, were the victims who were celebrating the end of the school year, according to police.

Apart from the deceased, three more children remain in serious condition, while one of the injured youngsters has been released from the hospital. According to ABC News, this particular incident has raised several questions, in which the Tasmanian Police said they will look into the matter of whether the bouncy castle was appropriately secured to the ground. Parents hurried to the school entrance to pick up their children while helicopters transported the injured to hospitals. Tasmania's state premier, Peter Gutwein, told 9News that the incident was devastating and sad for everyone affected.

'This incident will leave its mark' Tasmanian Police Commissioner on bouncy castle accident

Further, Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine said, "There's no doubt this incident will leave its mark" and further stated that people have been sending their thoughts and prayers all across the country, ABC News reported. He went on to say that Tasmanians are already joining together to help one other during this difficult period.

In addition to this, Australia's prime minister Scott Morrison expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families and residents of Devonport, a town of fewer than 30,000 people. Morrison described the neighbourhood as "tight-knit." "There would be few people, if any, in Devonport, that would haven't had a connection to one of those families, to that school, to the first responders those impacted by this terrible, terrible tragedy,” quoting Prime Minister, ABC News reported.

Several people attended a vigil at the Devonport Uniting Church, about 2.5 kilometres away, to place candles in remembrance of the children. As a memorial to the children, flowers, soft toys and cards have been laid outside the school gates.

(Image: AP)