Australia: Police Set Up Suburban Checkpoints In Melbourne To Contain COVID-19 Spread

With a surging number of COVID-19 infections in Australia, the police reportedly set up suburban checkpoints in Melbourne and were also considering using drones to enforce stay-at-home orders. According to an international media outlet, over 1,000 police set up posts around 36 suburbs. Melbourne’s state of Victoria also promised to fine those in the affected zones that breached curbs on non-essential movement.

While the Australian leaders are struggling to contain the spike of new infections, several states eased social distancing restrictions and opened borders. As per reports, Victoria has also been reporting double-digit daily increases after which the state government commenced an inquiry into the enforcement of hotel quarantine for people returning from overseas.

The Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, at a news conference, said that he is ‘obviously concerned’ about the recent outbreak. However, he also praised the Victorian premier for taking action and putting in place the lockdown for the outbreak in the suburbs. Morrison further also acknowledged the ‘elevated levels’ of the new infections and said that it is a concern, however, he added that with the lockdown in place the country hopes to see the numbers fall again.

The Victorian police commissioner Shane Patton reportedly further promised a ‘heavy presence’ in ‘high-volume public places’. He also said that police may even use drones to track down people travelling for reasons other than work, school, healthcare and grocery shopping.

Military to tackle sudden rise

With recent outbreaks in parts of the country, the Australian military has also been called in to help tackle the sudden rise. Australia had successfully curbed the virus spread but the recent surge has triggered fear of another wave due to apparent community transmission. Health Minister Greg Hunt reportedly said that the federal government had offered military support to help tackle the fresh outbreak and other four states offered to help with contact tracing.

Victoria’s neighbouring state New South Wales also implemented mandatory coronavirus testing for travellers. With an increasing number of cases, Australia’s second-most populous state last week extended its state of emergency to July 19. The state premier also reimposed lockdown measures and reduced the outdoor gathering from a 20-person cap to 10. He informed that homes would only be allowed a maximum of five visitors.

