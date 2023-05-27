Australia Politicians Jealous Of PM Modi's 20,000 Turnout, Grand Welcome: MP Peter Dutton

Member of Australia's Opposition Liberal Party, Peter Dutton, on Friday, said that Australian politicians are jealous of the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the grand welcome he received from the humongous turnout in Sydney during the community event. PM Modi was able to gather 20,000 people and make them chant his surname, Dutton said, adding that the event turned out to be "extraordinary." As he addressed the Parliament, LoP's Dutton hailed India and Australia's ties and the bipartisan work that has bolstered the partnership between the two countries.

'He was able to get 20,000 people': Dutton on PM Modi's historic second visit

Dutton was quoted as saying during a parliament address, "There were lots of people in attendance from both sides of politics, but I said to the Prime Minister that every politician there last night was jealous of the fact that he was able to get 20,000 people chanting his surname in unison on the other side of the world, mainly at Labour Party functions." The latter noted that he had the honour of joining the Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese in thanking Prime Minister Modi and his delegation for visiting Australia, and recognising the PM's efforts to further the ties with Canberra.

"I thought it was an extraordinary event and I really acknowledge the work of the Indian community in hosting Prime Minister Modi," Dutton reportedly stated.

Dutton also underscored that it was, in fact, "quite extraordinary and productive" when his party was in power. He acknowledged the contributions of the former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison as well as Hon Dan Tehan MP, who Dutton said forged trade negotiations and created the opportunities that enhanced these relations. He then praised India and Australia's strengthening regional ties, noting that Prime Minister Modi's visit has taken them to new heights. Speaking about his meeting with Prime Minister Modi in Sydney, Dutton said, "It was a very cordial and engaging discussion and the wide-ranging topics that we traversed gave an indication of the bipartisan support in the relationship."

India's premier in Sydney made a key address to the Indian diaspora at a community event wherein he highlighted the "Mutual Trust and Mutual Respect" between the two nations. The PM noted that these were the basis of the close historical ties between India and Australia. PM Modi, while in Australia, also held meetings with the business leaders of top Australian companies in Sydney. He discussed enhancing cooperation across various areas such as trade, clean energy, technology, and skilling.