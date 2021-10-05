Australia: Project 'Living Seawalls' Improves Marine Life, Water Quality In Sydney Harbour

A collaboration of scientists from the Sydney Institute of Marine Science (SIMS), the University of New South Wales (UNSW) and Macquarie University has successfully brought back marine life to the Sydney harbour. The collaborators have assembled for a project called “Living Seawalls” with an aim to revive biodiversity at the harbours and other areas built near the coastlines, said a report by Smiley News.

It’s been a quiet #NationalScienceWeek for us this year because of the Sydney lockdown but check out our latest Instagram post to read a bit more about some of our sampling at Rushcutters Bay back in Junehttps://t.co/SWO6eW1DjF pic.twitter.com/ZyNwo0bBzR — Living Seawalls (@LivingSeawalls) August 18, 2021

The “Living Seawalls” project

According to Inquirer.Net’s report, the scientists from the three universities came up with a solution to purify and enrich marine biodiversity using three-dimensional concrete panels. The concrete panels are installed on the walls to promote the growth of seaweed, shellfish and barnacles that are key to improving marine life. The seaweeds and shellfish act as natural purifiers of the seawater just like plants that help purify the polluted air.

These pretty seawall panels are the latest expansion on a research project led by the @SydneyMarine. The team recently installed two types of panels on the rock walls to create microhabitats for water-loving critters such as snails and small crabs. pic.twitter.com/TdlxCiFA7u — Port of Townsville (@townsvilleport) May 10, 2021

Interestingly, what these concrete panels do is that they provide a simulated natural shoreline ecosystem for the survival of organisms such as fish, algae and invertebrates after they are fitted on existing seawalls. These panels also make up for features of the ecosystem that flat seawalls lack.

As far Sydney’s Harbour Bridge is concerned, the natural shore of the harbour has experienced a 50% transformation by seawalls and pilings, and it supports biodiversity in a different way to a natural coastline.

Talking about the development, project co-leader Mayer Pinto, a professor at UNSW said that a total of 90 species have been recorded to colonise the installed panels and they saw an increment of 30-40% more species on the modified seawalls panel as compared to the seawall’s unmodified parts.

Moreover, the mayor informed that the water quality of the harbour has also improved since the panels have been inhabited by organisms like oysters and barnacles, as per Inquirer.Net.

Moreover, multiple media reports revealed that the idea of concrete panels which emerged in Australia has now reached Singapore and even Wales.

We were excited to hear the news that the @LivingSeawalls team has been nominated for the @EarthshotPrize!



We've thoroughly enjoyed supplying these #innovative, #customconcrete seawall panels, and look forward to many more exciting projects with @AlexGoad8 and #ReefDesignLab! pic.twitter.com/Nae0jlnkxl — SVC PRODUCTS (@svc_products) September 28, 2021

The initiative has reportedly reached the final-15 stage of the Earthshot Prize by the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, backed by Prince William. The project is still in development and if they manage to win the royal prize of $1.3 million, they would use the same in other parts of the world, as per Smiley News.

Image: Twitter/@LivingSeawalls