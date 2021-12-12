Australia: Protestors March Across Major Cities Against Country's COVID-19 Pandemic Law

Thousands of people have gathered in cities across Australia to oppose the country's COVID vaccination mandates and pandemic law, local media reported.

On December 12, dozens of protesters hit the streets in Sydney and Melbourne to oppose the implementation of vaccine mandates in several industries. Protesters swarmed Sydney's Hyde Park, waving colourful flags and holding signs that read, "You can say no" and "No vaccine passport." Thousands gathered outside Parliament House on Spring Street in Melbourne before marching along Bourke Street singing "free Victoria," the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

'My body, my choice'

Protesters in Melbourne were seen holding homemade posters reading 'reclaim the line', 'my body, my choice,' and 'freedom requires no passport.' The organised protests were part of a nationwide day of action, which also includes events in Queensland, Perth, and Canberra on Sunday.

However, after weeks of protests, Melburnians had had enough of the protesters, with people in high-rise buildings apparently dumping water on those walking below and others confronting them.

Many people took to social media to express their displeasure with the demonstrations, which shut down several streets and caused back-to-back traffic snares in the city centre. Reportedly, public transportation was also disrupted during last Saturday's rally.

Australia's pandemic law

Most events and workplaces in Victoria require two doses of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccinations. The state's contentious pandemic bill has finally become law, and Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews issued a formal pandemic declaration under the new laws on Friday. According to the most recent data from Victoria's health department, 92% of Victorians aged 12 and up have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccination.

The Melbourne rally was mostly calm, due to a huge police presence. People gathered outside the state legislature in Melbourne before marching along Bourke Street to Carlton Gardens. According to police, there were around 4,000 protesters present. The demonstrators reportedly obstructed traffic flow. The Melbourne Marathon, which took place on Sunday morning for the first time in two years, had already blocked parts of the CBD, according to media reports.

According to local media, the 'freedom' protests are disorganised and encompass a wide spectrum of viewpoints and goals. A significant number of the demonstrators reportedly have ties to far-right extremism and some conspiracy theories.

While limitations on the unvaccinated will be eased this week, protesters are concerned about vaccine mandates for health and education employees.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: Archit Khandelwal/Republic)