Australia provides $5 million aid amid ongoing Afghanistan humanitarian crisis

Amid the increasing challenges of poverty and unemployment in Afghanistan under the Taliban's regime, Australia has decided to provide USD 5 million in humanitarian aid. The announcement of the aid was shared by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on October 1. In a press release, the agency stated that Australia has contributed more than USD 5.1 million to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund.

Notably, OCHA, the coordinating body for humanitarian aid of the United Nations, has specified that the relief aid package would be used in the relief and livelihood sectors. Further, the organisation added that the Australian government sent approximately 69 million Australian dollars to the fund to support the establishment of the Humanitarian Fund for Afghanistan, reported Khamma Press.

Afghanistan dealing with a Humanitarian crisis

Earlier, The UN OCHA stated in its recent report that an urgent budget of USD 570.7 million was needed to provide essential winter necessities for people in need in Afghanistan. Nearly 29.2 million people in Afghanistan need humanitarian assistance, including 21.3 million people enrolled in relief programs, as per OCHA’s statistics.

Further, the organisation has noted that USD 3.23 billion would be required for humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan this year. But as of August, only approximately USD 1 billion has been provided, leaving a shortfall of USD 2.43 billion in the budget, reported Khaama Press.

Moscow will keep helping Afghanistan- Russian officials

Russia has stated that it would be helping Afghanistan on its own and through the U.N. food agency on Friday, September 29. This statement by the Russian officials came as they hosted Taliban representatives for talks on regional threats. During the Talks, held in Kazan, Russia has held discussions focused on regional threats and creating an inclusive government, reported TASS.

Notably, the talks in the Russian city of Kazan came as Moscow is trying to maintain its influence in Central Asia even as it wages war on Ukraine. The meeting was attended by President Vladimir Putin’s special representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov who assured that Russia would keep on helping Afghanistan independently and through the World Food Program. Further, a letter from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was read at the talks, in which he accused the Western countries of “complete failure” in Afghanistan and said that they should “bear the primary burden of rebuilding the country,” reported AP.

Recently, the World Food Programme (WFP) of the United Nations warned that Afghanistan is one of the 10 nations where approximately two million people are suffering from severe food insecurity, adding that at least 41 million people in Afghanistan face severe acute food insecurity at an alarming level. Notably, the country which was heavily dependent on Western donor support, lost this assistance when the Taliban took over after the US and NATO withdrawal in August 2021. This led to a rapid economic collapse, pushing self-sufficient Afghans to rely on humanitarian aid for survival.