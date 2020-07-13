Australia: Cluster In NSW Pub Stokes Fear Of Second Wave Of COVID-19

A pub in Australia's New South Wales has emerged as the latest cluster after the state reported 14 new coronavirus cases on July 13. According to reports, the pub is popular among truck drivers, who travel across the country, stoking fears of a second national wave. Australian health ministry data suggests that eight of the 14 people who tested positive on Monday are linked to the pub, while the rest are either people who returned from abroad and are staying at hotels or people who travelled back from neighbouring Victoria state.

Anyone who attended the Crossroads Hotel Casula between Friday 3 - 10 July should immediately self-isolate until 14 days after they were last there, get tested even if they have no symptoms and stay in isolation for 14 days even if your test is negative. pic.twitter.com/vzLguInzy6 — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) July 12, 2020

Victoria state recently went into a partial lockdown, closing down suburbs and confining nearly 5 million people after it recorded a surge in COVID-19 infections. The lockdown mostly affected people in Victoria's Melbourne city, where more than 30 suburbs witnessed stage-three restrictions, the third-strictest level of curbs to block the spread of the disease. The country down under has managed to keep its coronavirus curve in line compared to some of its peers in the west, who are still recording more daily infections than Australia's overall cases so far.

COVID-19 in Australia

According to Australia's Department of Health, the country has recorded a total of 9,797 cases of COVID-19 as of July 12, including 108 deaths, while 7,728 have been reported as recovered from the disease. Over the past week, there has been an average of 194 new cases reported each day. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria. The coronavirus outbreak has infected over 12.9 million people globally and has killed at least 5,69,000 patients since it first broke out in December 2019. Currently, the United States, Brazil, Russia, and India are the most affected countries in the world with a combined death toll of over 2,75,000, nearly half of what the world has logged in.

