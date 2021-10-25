Australia Pushes Facebook To Introduce 'parental Consent' For Kids

The government in Australia on October 24, Sunday passed landmark legislation to enable parental control for kids on Facebook who are younger than 16 years old. In an attempt to block the ‘unwanted’ targeted advertisement for the kids on the social media platform, the Australian government pushed Facebook to introduce the parental advisory or face financial penalties worth $7.5 million under the new draft law, awaiting approval.

The government’s Facebook legislation is aimed at “protecting the Australians online and ensure that Australia’s privacy laws are appropriate in the digital age,” the Associated Press reported, citing a statement by the Australian government. It further urged the platform to take all reasonable steps to verify their users’ ages and set up an advisory for the kids for “the best interest of children.” The Scott Morrison administration insisted that the draft bill seeks to ascertain that Australia’s privacy laws were appropriate in the digital age and were drafted to protect the children.

“In Australia, even before the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a consistent increase in signs of distress and mental ill-health among young people. While the reasons for this are varied and complex, we know that social media is part of the problem,” Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention David Coleman said, according to Associated Press.

Facebook regional director of policy asks Australia to 'evolve' privacy laws

Meanwhile, Facebook regional director of public policy Mia Garlick said that the platform had been calling for Australia to evolve its privacy laws with the emerging innovative technology. “We have supported the development of international codes around young people’s data, like the UK Age Appropriate Design Code,” Garlick said in a statement, cited by Associated Press. “We’re reviewing the draft bill and discussion paper released today, and look forward to working with the Australian government on this further,” she added.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison had earlier lambasted Facebook and other social media platforms as a “coward’s palace,” stressing that he will hold the digital platforms, including Facebook, liable for defamatory comments that appear ‘anonymously’. The anonymous posters increasingly harass and bully online, making the unregulated platforms unhealthy for the users. The Australian government now wants them identified as it calls on Facebook and other platforms to take accountability for such defamation online. Morrison’s warnings come in the aftermath of Canberra stating earlier this year that it will oblige Google and Facebook to pay for journalism on social networking sites.