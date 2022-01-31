Australia: Queensland College Asks Families To Condemn Homosexuality In Enrollment Process

In Australia, one of Queensland's largest independent schools sent enrolment contracts to families, asking them to sign a statement declaring that homosexuality is immoral. The Citipointe Christian College listed "homosexual acts" alongside bestiality, incest, and paedophilia as "offensive to God," in the "statement of faith," The Guardian reported.

The school, which is part of Citipointe's sprawling campus in Carindale, Brisbane, claims to be one of Queensland's largest independent schools, with a student population of over 1720 on their website. On Monday morning, a petition demanding that the school recall the registration contracts, which parents must sign, had gathered more than 30,000 signatures.

According to the Guardian, one parent claimed that after expressing their concerns to the school, they were told that the contract was required for enrolling. A parent from a nearby school stated she had written to her principal requesting a Citipointe boycott of inter-school sports, the media agency reported. The Citipointe college enrolment contracts' "statement of faith" portion is an excerpt from the Christian Outreach Centre's constitution.

According to the Guardian, it states, “We believe that God intends sexual intimacy to occur only between a man and a woman who are married to each other. We believe that any form of sexual immorality (including but not limited to: adultery, fornication, homosexual acts, bisexual acts, bestiality, incest, paedophilia and pornography) is sinful and offensive to God and is destructive to human relationships and society. We believe that God created human beings as male or female.”

'We unequivocally love & respect all people regardless of their lifestyle and choices'

Pastor Brian Mulheran, the school's principal, noted in a statement that the school does not condemn kids based on their sexuality or gender identity, and that no judgement about their enrollment will be made based on that.

“We have always held these Christian beliefs and we have tried to be fair and transparent to everyone in our community by making them clear in the enrolment contract. We believe each individual is created in the image of God, with dignity and worth equal to every other person. We unequivocally love and respect all people regardless of their lifestyle and choices, even if those choices are different to our beliefs and practice,” Mulheran added in the statement.

The College's statement of faith also included remarks implying that transgender students will only be recognised at the school based on their biological sex and that students should identify with the gender that God conferred. Citipointe is commonly regarded as Brisbane's equivalent to Hillsong, the megachurch in Sydney. The church has satellite ministries in Nashville, Auckland, and central Bulgaria, and was founded as the Christian Outreach Centre. Citipointe Worship, like Hillsong, has its own Christian music label.

(With inputs from agencies)