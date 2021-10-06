Australia Relaxes Interstate Curbs Amid Surge In COVID Cases

Amid the increasing number of daily COVID cases in Australia, the government has decided to ease restrictions that were imposed during the second wave of COVID. On Wednesday, the Australian government announced the easing of interstate restrictions which were preventing citizens from moving internally. According to the latest orders issued by the Australian government, the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), Victoria, and New South Wales (NSW) will be eased, as the "relative risks" have been reduced in Victoria.

Those areas which were previously considered to be at extreme risk of having the maximum COVID cases are currently being treated as moderately risky areas, and restrictions have also been lifted. According to the government's latest order, those areas of NSW and ACT which are marked as non-lockdown areas will now change from red to orange zones, and extreme risk zones will now move to red zones. However, those entering Victoria from other areas will have to undergo a PCR test, and only after a negative report, they will be allowed inside the region.

According to Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley, "As the relative risks change and as we move progressively towards opening up the Victorian community under the national plan, we will continue to monitor and, as we are confident, the risk continues to be mitigated in NSW. We want to make sure that we continue to keep a close eye on that and if there are further changes to be made in due course, we will let everybody know," he added.

COVID situation in Australia

For the last seven days, Victoria has reported more than 1000 COVID cases daily. In the last 24 hours, fatalities reported in Victoria stood at 11. The neighboring states of NSW reported a sharp decrease in COVID cases, while the state has so far administered the first dose of COVID vaccine to 70% of the population, bringing the total number of vaccinated people to 26,441,588. Australia has administered the first dose of the anti-COVID vaccine to over 80% of its population. According to official data, the country so far has recorded a total of 113,411 confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with 1344 deaths.

Image: Unsplash/@Fusionmedicalanimation