Australia Releases 2020-21 Budget With Strong Focus On Stability In Indo-Pacific: Envoy

Australia released its annual budget for 2020-21 on October 6 with a strong focus on growth, openness and stability in the Indo-Pacific, said Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell. The Australian envoy said that the budget includes Rs 327 crore in funding to take forward the Australia-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne, who is currently in Japan for Quad dialogue, said in a statement that COVID-19 is having a profound impact on the region. The ministry said that the budget continues the government’s commitment to delivering for all Australians in response to the health and economic crisis created by COVID-19.

“The growth, openness and stability of the Indo-Pacific, which has underpinned Australia’s prosperity and security for decades, is challenged by these impacts,” said Payne.

The Australian government is providing $80 million to support the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) COVAX Facility Advance Market Commitment to improve vaccine access for Pacific and Southeast Asian countries. It has also announced the establishment $304.7 million COVID-19 Recovery Fund over two years as part of its Pacific Step-up.

“Facilitating early access to safe, effective and affordable vaccines will save lives and underpin Australia’s security by promoting regional stability and economic recovery,” Payne added.

Investment for security upgrades

Australia’s diplomatic network will receive a further investment of $55.5 million for security upgrades. The foreign ministry further said that the embassies and high commissions around the world would continue to provide support to Australians overseas who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions and to help Australians return home.

Meanwhile, Payne met Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and the foreign ministers of other three countries ahead of the Quad dialogue. Suga received the courtesy call and told the ministers that the challenges arising out of the coronavirus pandemic further necessitates the deepening of ties with all those countries which share the vision of “Free and Open Indo-Pacific”.

