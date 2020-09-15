Australia Reports Zero New COVID-19 Related Fatalities For First Time In Two Months

The Australian health department has confirmed that the country has reported zero new coronavirus deaths for the first time in two months on Tuesday, September 14. As per the international media report, the slowdown in new infections has resulted in many parts of the country to ease the lockdown restrictions. According to the Department of Health and Human Services in Victoria, only 42 new cases have been reported and no fatalities were registered for the first time since July.

#COVID19VicData: Yesterday there were 42 new cases reported and 0 lives lost. Our thoughts are with all affected. The 14 day rolling average & number of cases with unknown source are down from yesterday as we move toward COVID Normal.

Info: https://t.co/eTputEZdhs #COVID19Vic pic.twitter.com/8HC6ZuhECE — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) September 14, 2020

Easing of lockdown

In addition, the news broke out just after a strict lockdown in Melbourne was eased allowing people to spend an extra hour a day exercising outside and visiting their close ones living alone. On the other hand, residents can leave their homes and businesses can reopen from midnight Wednesday after a sharp drop in cases in rural areas surrounding Victoria. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews reportedly said that it is very great and positive news. With non-essential businesses remaining shut and an overnight curfew in effect until October 26, the Melbourne residents still have to go through strict restrictions. As per reports, one-third of the COVID cases in Australia and 90 percent of the deaths have been recorded in Victoria state.

A curfew from 8pm to 5am was imposed every day in Melbourne and all schools were shifted to remote learning from August 5 as Victoria state recorded huge surge in infections and deaths in early August. According to reports, Prime Minister Scott Morrison supported the move and said that the restrictions were regrettably necessary and they are all together in this and will get through it.

Meanwhile, Australia was expecting to receive its first batch of potential coronavirus vaccine in January after it struck a deal with pharmaceutical companies. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on September 7 that the government signed a $1.7 billion supply and production agreement under which the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca and the University of Queensland/CSL will provide more than 84.8 million vaccine doses.

The government has struck a deal with CSL Ltd to manufacture two potential coronavirus vaccines - one developed by Oxford University/AstraZeneca and the other by CSL’s own labs in collaboration with the University of Queensland. The Australian PM said that the country will have free access to more than 84.8 million vaccine doses, with early access to 3.8 million doses of AZD1222, Oxford University/AstraZeneca-developed vaccine candidate, in January and February 2021.



