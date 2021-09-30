Australia: Rise In Locally Acquired Cases Reported Amid Third Wave Of COVID Pandemic

As Australia has been battling the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a record rise in the number of cases were reported on Thursday. Over 2,400 new locally acquired infections have been reported in the country on Thursday morning, according to ANI. Australia’s Victoria state reported a jump of more than 50% in daily COVID-19 cases.

Rise in COVID cases in Australia

Victoria reported 1,438 new locally acquired Coronavirus cases and five deaths on Thursday, which brought the overall tally of active cases to 11,018. The overall tally of Coronavirus cases in Victoria has reached 37,333. The authorities have blamed Australian Rules Football parties for the rise in cases that were organised last weekend. According to AP, authorities have mentioned that the COVID restrictions were not followed during the party.

Jeroen Weimar, commander of Victoria’s COVID-19 response has stated that the rise in COVID cases was "one big rogue day or part of a grave new trend." According to AP, health officials found that Victoria’s 1,438 new infections reported on Thursday had flouted pandemic rules by attending social gatherings on public holiday and game day.

In New South Wales, 941 locally acquired Coronavirus cases have been reported on Thursday. Of them, 231 have been reported from South Western Sydney Local Health District (LHD), 177 have been reported in Western Sydney LHD, 93 COVID cases from South East Sydney LHD, 82 reported in Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, 82 are from Hunter New England LHD. Overall, 62,164 COVID cases have been reported in NSW since January 25, 2020.

The Australian Capital Territory(ACT) reported 31 new cases on Thursday, with active cases toll reaching 246. The number of people who have recovered from COVID is 588. With the new cases, the overall tally of Coronavirus cases has been brought to 835. These cases have been reported ahead of easing of lockdown restrictions from Friday, according to ANI. The ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has urged people to get vaccinated. Meanwhile, in Australia, 16,052,198 people have received one dose of the COVID vaccine while 11,176,598 have been fully vaccinated.

