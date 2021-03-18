Australia Sees Population Drop For The First Time Since World War I, Says Report

Australia has seen a decline in its population for the first time in more than a century. According to the data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the population of Australia grew by less than one per cent till September 2020. The statistics also show a decrease in overseas migration in Australia due to COVID-19 related international travel restrictions. Australia last time has seen a decline in population during World War 1.

Decline in population in Australia

According to the statistics of the bureau, Australia's population grew by 0.9 per cent during the year to 30 September 2020 despite a decrease in overseas population due to COVID-19 related travel restriction. Data released by the bureau shows Australia’s population on 30 September 2020 was 25.7 million people, an annual increase of 220,500 people. The overseas migration was down to 64.8 per cent as compared to the previous year. ABS Demography Director Phil Browning said that increase in population counted for 61.4 per cent of annual population growth. Phil Browning further added that the last time Australia saw a population decline was in the year 1916.

The effect of Australia's international border closure was reflected from June to September where a decline of 4200 people was seen. Net overseas migration stood at 85,100 in the year to September decreased by 156,900 people (64.8%) since the previous year. ABS Demography Director Phil Browning said the decrease in overseas migration has been observed for the last two quarters. He added that for the most recent quarter the decrease was not "outweighed by natural increase causing a small decline in population.” The statistics further show that in the year 2020, there were 299,500 births and 164,100 deaths registered in Australia.

(Image Credits: The Associated Press)