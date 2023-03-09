Australia Set To Expand Navy, To Buy Nuclear-powered Submarines From US

The United States will arrange for Australia's initial batch of nuclear-powered submarines to be built in the US, which will hasten Australia's procurement of the vessels according to individuals familiar with the still-confidential proposal as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The agreement is a component of a comprehensive plan that will be unveiled on Monday in San Diego at a meeting attended by President Biden, the prime ministers of Australia and the United Kingdom. Up to five Virginia-class submarines from the United States could be sold to Australia as a temporary measure until Australia acquires nuclear-powered submarines in the middle of the 2030s.

Later, the manufacture of submarines would go to Britain and Australia, which would create a new model that would combine American technology, according to the people aware of the information which has been reported by WSJ. The plan also calls for the US to increase port visits to Australia in the upcoming years and to have the capacity to rotate American attack subs through Perth, Australia, by 2027.

AUKUS - The Trio of US, UK and Australia

All three nations would make significant investments in modernising their defence industries, and Australia might even help the United States increase its capacity to build submarines. The alliance is known by the initials AUKUS, which stand for Australia, the UK, and the US. The nations want to co-operate on artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, hypersonic missiles, and undersea technologies among other things, the sources added, in addition to working together on nuclear-submarine technology. The focal point of the conference on Monday will be the submarine.

According to US officials, the Aukus contract will lead to more capable submarines for Australia and Britain, maintaining the West's technological advantage over China in this area. They continue by saying that it will fortify the three nations' alliance as the Pentagon undergoes a significant defence overhaul to address China's escalating military power.

Six Collins-class diesel-electric submarines are currently in Australia, however, they will eventually be phased out. Australia is anticipated to purchase at least eight nuclear-powered subs under the Aukus programme. The Virginia-class submarines that Australia might purchase might include both newly built submarines and attack submarines that the United States now operates, reported the Wall Street Journal.

The decision to have US submarines operate out of Perth will give Canberra the chance to practice supporting nuclear-powered submarines. According to American sources, such a deal will provide strategic advantages for the American military since Chinese missiles can reach Guam, which has a significant US Naval port.