Australia: Sharks Attack Screaming Beachgoers; One Man Suspected Dead

In a harrowing incident, a man swimming at Port Beach, North Fremantle in Australia was attacked by a massive shark sending the relaxing beachgoers screaming and panicking. The incident occurred at around 10 am on Saturday morning. Eyewitnesses told that a massive white shark appeared in the water that was approximately two metres long and it pounced on one of the men at the beach who has now gone missing, according to the Mirror. Lifeguards immediately rushed to move the crowd out of the dangerous water as the rescue boats and at least three St John’s Ambulances arrived on the scene later.

At least three beaches were shut to the visitors in the area and a police helicopter was seen hovering above the ocean in a search and rescue mission for the missing man. “I was in the area surfing when the alarm went off and we heard there was a shark in the water,” a witness Ivana Busic who was present at the time of the shark attack told the West Australian. “Everyone ran out of the water. I am pretty shocked,” she went on to add. Another witness said that a panic-stricken man in a dinghy “came flying at us and screamed at us to get out of the water because there’s been a shark attack”.

This would not be happening if the govt had taken the proper mitigation measures we have called for. Can you imagine how 2 million people will now think this summer taking a dip??? Man missing after shark attack at Fremantle's Port Beach in Perth, WA https://t.co/H8VOOAbt71 — Colin Tincknell (@tinka133) November 7, 2021

#Australia shark attack: Police & emergency services have resumed the desperate search for a 57-year-old man missing after a horror #SharkAttack at Port beach.



Witnesses saw the man struggling in the water before being “dragged under” the waves by the #shark around 10am. pic.twitter.com/eKJTy9tTT9 — Edirin I SOAR (@Edirined) November 7, 2021

Officers ‘unable to confirm’ how many sharks were involved

Western Australia’s premier, Mark McGowan identified the missing person as Paul Millachip who is suspected dead, and the authorities are speculating that there were, in fact, many sharks that were swimming in the water. The Guardian newspaper learnt that the rescue services as of Sunday launched a search for 57-year-old early morning. WA Police acting inspector Troy Douglas was quoted saying by The Guardian that the officers were still not able to confirm how many sharks were involved in the attack. He, although, stressed that there was “obviously at least one” shark on the beach. The emergency services were alerted by two teenagers who, at the time when the shark appeared, were sailing in a boat.

WA Police acting inspector called the incident “horrific and very, very sad,” and suspects that the attack on the missing man was fatal. “Family is now grieving, a man has lost his life. It’s a terribly sad situation,” he told The Guardian. Australia’s ABC reports that there were two sharks that may have attacked the man, one tiger shark and the other great white shark, as per the boys who witnessed the attack. A call was made to St John’s Ambulance WA at around 10.03 am. All beaches were ordered to stay closed until Monday.