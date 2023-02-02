Australia Snubs King Charles III As New $5 Bill Set To Honour The First Australians

New $5 banknotes in Australia will not feature the face of the British Monarch King Charles III. On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in a statement said that the banknote will now feature a “design that honours the culture and history of the first Australians.” The new design will replace the face of the portrait of the former British Monarch late Queen Elizabeth II. The Australian central bank made it clear that the other side of the $5 banknote will continue to feature the Australian Parliament.

“The Bank will consult with First Australians in designing the $5 banknote. The new banknote will take a number of years to be designed and printed. In the meantime, the current $5 banknote will continue to be issued. It will be able to be used even after the new banknote is issued,” the statement read.

The term First Austrailian is used to refer to the country’s indigenous population. The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples are known as the First People of Australia. According to the Australian Institute of Aboriginal Torres Strait Islander Studies (AIATSIS), they make up a little over 3.3% of the Australian population. After the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II, it was believed that his son, King Charles face will feature on the note. However, the RBA revealed that the initiative has been taken to honour the legacy of the First Australians.

The story behind the First Australians

According to AIATS, the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were on the continent thousands of years prior to its colonisation. The institute stated that the current research reveals that the indigenous population existed in upwards of 60,000 years. The institute also mentioned that the group can be found in urban, regional, and remote areas and are present in all communities. The Torres Strait where the population has its roots is located between the tip of Cape of York and Papua New Guinea and is made up of around two hundred islands. Out of 200, seventeen of these Islands are known to be inhabited.

The History of Australia

According to the Reverse Bank of Australia, the first $1 banknote was issued in the year 1996. The banknote featured an imagery of Aboriginal rock paintings and carvings based on a bank painting by David Malangi Daymirringu. The Australian $10 banknote issued in 1988, also included examples of ancient and contemporary aboriginal art. The current $50 banknote also features author, activist, and musician, David Uniapon a Ngarrindjeri man from South Australia.