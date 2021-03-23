Australia: Spiders, Insects Crawl To Residents' Homes To Escape Heavy Rain And Floodwater

Australian authorities have evacuated around 18000 people in New South Wales. The rains have submerged roads, trees and houses in several areas. Now, small creatures have also been affected due to floods. Horrific pictures and videos have surfaced on the internet in which insects and some reptiles can be seen escaping the floods.

Small creatures affected due to floods

Small insects usually stick to their nest even during rain and other severe weather conditions but the floods have destroyed their habitats. The creatures are now forced to leave homes. The pictures and videos on the internet show the swarms of spiders and insects escaping to higher grounds during floods. Communities along the Hawkesbury River are also facing the worst flooding in the area since 1961, reported The Associated Press. Emergency services fear the displacement of 54,000 people as the meteorological department has warned of more rains till Wednesday.

Matt Lovenfosse, a resident of Australia has shared pictures and videos of the insects on his Facebook account. Matt Lovenfosse told The Guardian that when he came out of his house, he saw millions of spiders. He said that they were running ahead of floodwater rising from Kinchela Creek, pouring across the back of Lovenfosse's property on the mid-north coast of New South Wales. He said that all the spiders crawled up on the house, on to fences. He added that it is not only the spiders he is seeing, but there are snakes go up into the trees.

Shenae and Steve saw a similar phenomenon on Sunday when they visited the Penrith weir in western Sydney. Shenae said that the spiders were all present on the railing which was not submerged. Macksville resident Melanie Williams told the ABC that she was shocked to see the spiders climbing the outer wall of her home.

This is Australia - drought, bushfires and floods. Found this fellow after shifting cattle in #nswfloods #australia pic.twitter.com/XOvV42p5f3 — Samantha Townsend (@townsendsam) March 20, 2021

(Inputs from The Associated Press)

(Image Credits: Matt Lovenfosse Facebook/AP)