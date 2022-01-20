Australia: Strange Alien-like Creatures Wash Up On Beaches; Expert Warns 'Don't Touch'

A large number of alien-like sea creatures have been washing up on Australian beaches for the last month, The Guardian reported on Wednesday. Citing some of the Australian accredited jellyfish experts, the reports said that the warm temperature is responsible for the gathering of a large number of sea creatures on Australian beaches.

Hordes of BlueBottles washing ashore is a natural occurrence & FAR from TERRORISING pic.twitter.com/BCNFrYpgf6 — TruthFearsNoQuestions911 (@SpeakTruth911) January 20, 2022

The experts said that the people are willingly touching the unique creature out of curiosity but warned that people should look but not touch them. While speaking to The Guardian, Jellyfish expert Dr Lisa-ann Gershwin said the bluebottle-like creatures can be seen at the beaches of New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania in “gobsmacking numbers.”

"They are having a really fun time this year and they are definitely terrorising us this year. They are really strange alien creatures. There are no two ways about it," The Guardian quoted Dr Gershwin as saying.

"It doesn’t have any equal to people, or animals, or corals, or things we understand intuitively. It's just their own brand of weirdness in such a cool way," she added.

The expert further said that the alien-like creature themselves are preyed upon by Glaucus. When asked the details about the creature, the expert said there is not much information available about the jellyfish-like creature and adding that there are still much to learn about the biology of the "bluebottles." Further, she said it is difficult to track down where they originate and added it is necessary to study them before they complete their lifecycle. Though the Dr Lisa-ann expert warned people of touching the creature, the expert shared a real-life experience where she narrated the ordeal of "unbearable pain" that she experienced after touching the sea creature.

The sting of the creature is like hot cooking oil splashed on hands

According to Dr Lisa, the bluebottle creature has thousands of stinging cells that are armed and dangerous as they inject venom into the skin on contact. As an experiment, Gershwin said she had allowed herself to be stung 80 times in order to explore the treatment method. She said that the sting of the creature was like hot boiling water sprinkled on her hands. "I let my curiosity overwhelm my common sense. It was hands down, the stupidest thing I’ve ever done. Let me go on record: I paid a big price for it. I was in a lot of pain and I was very swollen. I do not recommend anyone do the same," The Guardian quoted Dr Lisa as saying.

Image: Twitter/@mikewsc1