Australia: Sudden Spike In COVID-19 Cases Prompt States To Reimpose Mask Mandate

Three Australian states have reimposed mask mandates after a major spike in coronavirus infections was reported in the nation on December 23. Due to the increasing number of COVID cases, the worst-affected states - New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland - reimposed mask regulations. Notably, the regulations come just a day after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison rejected lockdowns or mask mandates across the country.

On Thursday, Australia recorded more than 8,200 new COVID-19 cases, the largest single day increase in the pandemic, surpassing the previous high of 5,600 a day earlier. The majority of instances were reported from New South Wales and Victoria, the two most populated states.

Despite the increase, the number of patients admitted to hospitals is still much fewer than it was during the Delta wave when the country's active coronavirus infections approached 44,000.

According to the health authorities, there were over 800 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the country as of December 20, although only 37 of them were infected by the Omicron variant. There is only one instance in intensive care, and there have been no reported deaths. Morrison had urged people to focus on the number of individuals admitted to hospitals rather than the total number of infections.

NSW records 5,715 new COVID-19 cases, Victoria reports 2,005 infections

New South Wales registered 5,715 new cases, up from 3,763 on Wednesday. One death was also reported in New South Wales. In New South Wales hospitals, 347 persons were admitted, up from 302 the day before, while 45 were admitted to intensive care units, up from 40. On Thursday, Victoria reported 2,005 new illnesses and 10 fatalities, indicating a dramatic surge.

In the face of growing cases, New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet announced that masks must be worn in indoor settings starting at midnight on Thursday, AP reported. The new regulations will be in effect until January 27.

Moreover, Victorian state officials said that masks will be required indoors beginning Thursday night. Queensland state officials have also made masks mandatory, citing health officials' statements that the coronavirus' spread has become inevitable and necessary.

Mask wearing and other laws, according to Australia's federal Health Minister Greg Hunt, are a matter for states and territories to decide on their own, AP reported.

