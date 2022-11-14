Australia Suffers Flash Floods In Southeast Cut Off Inland Tow, Suburb Evacuated

The flash floods in Australia have created dangerous conditions and the federal government is working closely with the state authorities in order to rescue the victims, said the Australian PM, Anthony Albanese. On November 14, flash floods triggered in Australia due to heavy rainfall, which cut off some inland towns in Southeastern Australia. A fresh evacuation warning has been issued by the government for thousands of rural residents. For the fourth time this year, Australia has witnessed major flooding because of its wild weather, sloshing parts of Southwest New Wales (NSW) and Northeast Victoria overnight. After the heavy rainfall, the river banks burst to bring more misery to the residents of Australia.

Australia Floods hit Southwest New Wales and Northeast Victoria

Amid the flash floods, the Australian PM took to social media and cautioned the citizens. He asked them to stay prepared to experience extreme storms over the weekend. "In SA the storms have downed power lines, caused blackouts for tens of thousands, and closed schools. In parts of NSW and VIC, flash flooding is creating dangerous conditions", added the Australian PM. He also shared that consecutive bad extreme weather conditions have been tough on people but also assured that the government is working closely with the state and local authorities on the evacuation, cleaning, and recovery. In the end, he requested his citizens to listen to the advice from the authorities and shared the emergency numbers with the public.

Many Australians have experienced extreme storms over the weekend.



In SA the storms have downed power lines, caused blackouts for tens of thousands and closed schools. In parts of NSW and VIC, flash flooding is creating dangerous conditions. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) November 14, 2022

We know these repeated extreme weather events are very tough on people. We're working closely with state and local government on clean up and recovery. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) November 14, 2022

Please stay safe and listen to advice from authorities. Call 000 in a life-threatening situation, and the SES on 132 500 for emergency assistance. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) November 14, 2022

In rural NSW everything has submerged into the water. Molong which is located about 300km northwest of Sydney is one of the towns hit by heavy flooding, more than two thousand people are affected by the same. Molong's Mayor, Kevin Beatty told radio station 2GB, "Almost every shop went under (water)." Further, he shared that it appeared to be some container that was stuck on the highway which made it difficult for the emergency crew to reach Molong. Meanwhile, around 800 residents of Eugowra were ordered to move to a higher place after officials believed that evacuation is not possible because of flash flooding. Whereas, the east of Australia is currently dealing with the La Nina weather phenomenon (associated with increased rainfall) straight for the third year. So far, there have been more than a hundred flood warnings in the place near NSW and 84 in Victoria as per the weather bureau report.