Australia: Tens Of Thousands Of People Protest Against COVID Vaccine Mandates In Canberra

In the Australian capital of Canberra, a huge number of Australians gathered over the weekend to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Australia

In the Australian capital of Canberra, a huge number of Australians gathered to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Thousand of people took to the streets in Canberra over the weekend to demand that any orders mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for workers be repelled immediately by federal, state, and territory governments. As per the reports of ABC Australia, protesters had been gathering in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) since late January, but police stated there was a "substantial influx" for Saturday's march.

On Saturday, three people were arrested and over 100 barriers were smashed at Parliament House. However, the police said that the protesters were usually well-behaved. The ACT police stated that protesters who camped at Exhibition Park in Canberra have been given until Sunday to leave or face arrest for trespassing. After three demonstrations were held on Saturday, there have been no arrests in Canberra on Sunday as of now.

Prime Minister should condemn violent extremists

The opposition Labor Party called on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to take a tougher stance against the demonstrators. Labor's Home Affairs spokesman Kristina Keneally stated that the Prime Minister should condemn the violent extremists who are part of that demonstration and that he should make it clear that it has no place in Australian democracy, according to ABC News.

PM Morrison stated on Saturday that the Commonwealth government has always supported Coronavirus vaccine mandates that apply to aged care workers, disability workers, and those who work in high-risk settings in the health system. He also stated that state governments have enforced all other vaccine obligations unilaterally. Australia's PM Morrison further stated that protesters have the right to demonstrate because Australia is a free country and that he would request that they do so in a calm and respectful manner.

20,000 new Coronavirus infections and 45 deaths on Sunday

More than 20,000 new Coronavirus infections and 45 deaths were recorded in Australia on Sunday morning, with 22 in New South Wales, 18 in Victoria, four in Queensland, and one in the Northern Territory. In the meanwhile, due to the concerns of rising COVID cases owing to the Omicron variant, the government has prolonged pandemic emergency measures until April 17th, according to the Guardian. Limits on outward travel for unvaccinated Australians and restrictions on cruise ships entering the country will remain in place.

