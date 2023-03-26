Kangaroos are depicted on Australia's coat of arms and the tail of its national airline but still state officials permit licenced hunters to kill millions of them annually. Several kangaroo species, according to the government and wildlife specialists, are so numerous that frequent culling is required to save the land, other native species, and the animals themselves from starving during dry spells, CNN reported.

Yet, some campaigners who have long fought for an end to the practise they claim is inhumane and motivated by economic motives are outraged by the legal killing of a national symbol.

Industry is worth AUD 200 million: Kangaroo Industry Association of Australia

According to the Kangaroo Industry Association of Australia (KIAA), the main commercial industry body, licenced hunters receive a fee from the government for each kilogramme of kangaroo, and the carcasses are processed for meat, skin, and hides for export to about 70 countries. This industry is worth 200 million Australian dollars ($133 million) annually.

Because of its strength and suppleness, kangaroo leather has long been the preferred material for high-end soccer cleat makers. However, the US sportswear manufacturer Nike and its German rival Puma said last month that they will gradually phase out kangaroo leather, or "k-leather," in favour of synthetic substitutes. However, the businesses did not reply to demands for additional comment and did not address the topic of animal rights in their press statements announcing the choice. After years of lobbying, however, animal rights organisations hailed it as a victory.

In 2021, a law to forbid the importation of kangaroos was submitted in the US House, however it was not passed. Similar measures were submitted this year in Arizona, Connecticut, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont, and the state where Nike is headquartered, but none have yet passed into law. Moreover, protesters have petitioned the European Parliament, but so far with little success.

How many kangaroo's are there?

Many Australians are frustrated with the campaign against kangaroo products, including members of the government and wildlife experts who believe that licenced culling is required to maintain sustainable numbers and prevent the suffering of the animals when they compete with livestock and other animals for limited food and water.

Dingoes, the country's natural wild dogs whose numbers have been drastically decreased by baiting, trapping, and killing, used to hunt kangaroos for food. Kangaroos now have easy access to water because to new livestock waterholes and dams constructed by European British settlers.

Kangaroos are notoriously difficult to count due to the large territories they traverse, but every year state officials conduct surveys using helicopters and fixed-wing planes, occasionally assisted by inspections on the ground. The sorts and numbers of macropods that may be destroyed each year are then capped at a maximum of 20% in various states and strictly less than 10% in Victoria.