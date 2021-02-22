Australia: Third Allegation Made Against Man Accused Of Rape In Parliament

A week after a sexual assault accusation in the Australian Parliament, another victim has now come forward with allegations against the same staff member who is alleged to have raped a former political adviser. According to The Guardian, a third woman has alleged that she was assaulted several years ago by the same person who is alleged to have assaulted Brittany Higgins in the office of then-defense minister Linda Reynolds in March 2019. Following the recent revelation, the finance minister, Simon Birmingham said that she has spoken to the sex discrimination commissioner, Kate Jenkins, about an independent inquiry into the parliamentary culture.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday said that he was “very upset” at reports a second woman was sexually assaulted by the same man who allegedly raped Higgins. Birmingham also added that the allegations were weighing on him “very, very heavily”. As per reports, the finance minister said that it was clear that the workplace culture inside Parliament House needed to change.

‘Parliament should lead by example…’

She said that any workplace should be a safe workplace and the parliament should lead by example in terms of providing that safety. When asked why the member of staff alleged to have assaulted Higgins was terminated for a security breach, Birmingham said Reynolds had assisted Higgins with making an initial police complaint, but he said it was “distressing” that the young staffer did not feel as though she could proceed with that complaint without jeopardising her career.

Brittany Higgins said she had been raped in the office of Defence Minister Linda Reynolds in March 2019 by someone who also worked for Morrison’s ruling Liberal party. She said that she had feared losing her job after the incident, and had little support from her bosses. In a televised interview, Higgins spoke about the incident, prompting shock and outrage over her treatment.

24-year-old Higgins was a few weeks into a new job with Defence industry Minister Linda Reynolds when she went out for drinks with a group including her alleged attacker, an older male colleague. She revealed that she was offered a lift home by the man at the end of the night, but instead, he took her to parliament house. Higgins said that she was drunk and fell asleep in the minister’s office, before waking to find the man sexually assaulting her.

