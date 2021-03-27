Australia Threatens WTO Action Over China's ‘unjustifiable’ Decision To Hike Wine Tariffs

In the latest salvo between Beijing and Canberra, Australia’s trade minister threatened to take China to the World Trade Organisation over its “unjustifiable” decision to hike duties on Australian wine imports for up to five years. According to CNA media outlet, China’s commerce ministry had announced levies ranging from 116.2 per cent to 218.4 per cent would be slapped on Australian wine imports from Sunday. While responding to China’s decision, Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan said that the tariffs meant it was “basically impossible” for the Australian wine to be competitive in the Chinese market.

While speaking to reporters in Melbourne, Tehan said that this decision which has been taken by the Chinese government is extremely disappointing and completely unjustifiable. He added that Australia will be looking at next steps, and those next steps will include looking at taking this matter to the WTO. On Sunday, Australian PM Scott Morrison also “completely rejected” what he called “non-tariff restrictions”.

Morrison even accused Beijing of using the tariffs as “retaliation”. While speaking in Sydney, Morrison further said that Australia stood with British PM Boris Johnson after China imposed sanctions on several people in the UK and EU over their vocal support for the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang, where Beijing is accused of abuses. Morrison said “well done” UK PM and further added that Australia stands with and thank you for standing with Canberra as well.

China-Australia relations

Meanwhile, the diplomatic relations between Australia and China have reached their lowest since the deadly 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. In recent months, China has launched trade strikes against a range of Australian products including coal, barley, beef, lobster and timber. Australia, on the other hand, had called for the WTO to investigate Chinese tariffs on barley imports.

Previously, the Chinese government had imposed a 200 per cent tax on Australian wine, which as per Australian trade minister made the drink unsellable in the communist nation. In May, China had also effectively ended imports of Australian barley by putting tariffs of more than 80% on the crop and accusing Australia of breaching World Trade Organization rules by subsidizing barley production and selling the crop in China at below production costs. Australia dismissed the matter saying that it did not want a trade war with China, its largest trade partner. However, China continued imposition of bans and haled the import of beef and other items.

(Image: AP)



