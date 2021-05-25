Australia To Close Kabul Embassy After Pulling Out Troops From Afghanistan

Ahead of the withdrawal of its final contingent of troops from Afghanistan, Prime Minister Scott Morrison informed on Tuesday that Australia will close its Kabul embassy in three days.

In a joint statement, the Australian PM and Foreign Minister Marise Payne said, "Our residential representation in Afghanistan and the Australian Embassy in Kabul will be closed at this time."

"In light of the imminent international military withdrawal from Afghanistan, Australia will, as an interim measure revert to the model of visiting accreditation for our diplomatic representation to Afghanistan, which we used from the opening of diplomatic relations in 1969 until 2006," the statement added.

Morrison and Senator Payne informed the embassy building would close on May 28, and further said, "The departure of the international forces and hence Australian forces from Afghanistan over the next few months brings with it an increasingly uncertain security environment where the government has been advised that security arrangements could not be provided to support our ongoing diplomatic presence."

The statement further added, "It is Australia's expectation that this measure will be temporary and that we will resume a permanent presence in Kabul once circumstances permit. This form of diplomatic representation is common practice around the world. It does not alter our commitment to Afghanistan or its people."

Australia Withdraws Remaining Troops From Afghanistan

On April 15, Australian PM Scott Morrison had announced that he would withdraw all remaining 80 troops from Afghanistan by September this year. This announcement marked the end of Australia’s troops’ involvement in the Afghan conflict, which began when US forces launched their military offensive in response to the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. The Australian PM’s announcement had come after US President Joe Biden announced his decision to end America’s longest-running war. Over 39,000 Australians were deployed and 41 of them were killed during the decades-long conflict.

(With ANI Inputs)