Australia To Expand COVID Vaccination To Specially-abled Kids Aged 12-15 Years

Australia on Friday announced that it will expand its COVID vaccination programme for children aged 12 to 15 living with a disability effective September 2, next week. The decision is aimed to inoculate 40,000 National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) participants against the novel coronavirus. Health Minister Greg Hunt earlier on Friday said that an expert immunization panel was due to finalize advice on vaccinating all 12- to 15-year-olds later this week.

“We are quietly hopeful that will be a double green light after the TGA," Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters in Canberra.

Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration has given Pfizer an emergency authorization to immunize kids as the Scott Morrison administration awaits the final say from the country’s Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation. Immunocompromised Australian children aged 12 to 15 who have an underlying medical condition or are Indigenous, and/or are residents in remote communities will all be eligible for vaccination under this scheme.

Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation provided its interim advice to Australian Prime Minister Morrison for the approval of Pfizer. Australian PM told reporters that the government was now focused on how to get these children with disabilities vaccinated. The responsibility would most likely be handed to state and territory ministers for launching mass vaccination drives.

“Twelve- to 15-year-olds in Australia will be vaccinated,” Mr Morrison told reporters at a presser. “We will confirm those [plans] later today at a national security committee of cabinet and make further announcements about that at the appropriate time,” Australian Prime Minister Morrison said.

Pfizer approved as 'safe for use' for kids in July

Furthermore, while speaking to media, the Australian Prime Minister highlighted that his government has administered close to 1.8 million doses of vaccine to all the eligible adult Australians over the past week. Speaking about his plan of inoculating adolescents and children, Morrison said, “[It] is a task that is certainly well within the capability of the vaccination program.” “The fact that one in three Australians over the age of 16 by the end of this week will be vaccinated — we have come forward a long way in these last few months,” an Australian leader stressed. His ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr told local outlet reporters that the provinces have been preparing to open up vaccine eligibility for those aged 16 and under. “We are already well advanced in our planning for the vaccination of 12- to 15-year-olds,” he said. Australia’s medical regulator has approved the Pfizer vaccine as "safe for use" for children aged 12- to 15 in late July.