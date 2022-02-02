Australia To Host QUAD Meeting Of Foreign Ministers This Month

Australia on Tuesday, Feb. 1 announced that it is set to host the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD, also known as the Quad or QUAD) meeting of foreign ministers from India, the US, and Japan to discuss Indo-Pacific coordination, and encourage the partner nations to advance ‘shared interest’ in a secure and prosperous region. India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Foreign Minister of Japan Yoshimasa Hayashi, and Australia’s Marise Payne are expected to meet in Melbourne on a two-day summit.

The date of the summit has not yet been finalised, and it is being reported that the Australian minister Payne has been waiting for Dr. Jaishankar’s COVID-19 recovery. The QUAD meeting comes in the backdrop of the Biden administration's rising concerns about China and amid the escalating tensions with Russia over Ukraine and NATO alliance. China has often labelled the QUAD arrangement as the ‘cold war’ and clique “targeting other countries”.

QUAD alliance vital for 'strategic choices, liberal international order': Payne

Australia’s Foreign Minister Payne reportedly stated that Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s administration’s focus is deepening Australia's partnerships in the region amid "strategic competition, threats to liberal international order and increasing uncertainty.” And the QUAD is a vital alliance “to give our region strategic choices, with a focus on practical steps to build the resilience and sovereignty of all states.” QUAD’s agenda focuses on enabling cooperation among the four Indo-Pacific democracies across a range of areas, including supporting the Indo-Pacific region’s security, as well as recovery from the economic and health impacts of COVID-19.

“The QUAD is a key pillar of Australia’s international agenda and complements our other bilateral, regional and multilateral engagement, including with ASEAN. QUAD partners are strong supporters of ASEAN centrality within a region in which all countries are sovereign, independent and resilient,” the Australian government said in a statement.

In December, last year, the senior officials from Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the foreign ministries of India, Japan, and the United States met by videoconference to progress initiatives agreed by ministers at the second QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting in October in Tokyo. At the meeting, the four nations had underlined their commitment to working together to facilitate access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines to overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. They also shared “strategic assessments and respective visions for a region in which sovereign states engage each other on the basis of rules, norms and international law.” The four nations also underscored their commitment “to working together, and with regional partners, to support an open, inclusive and resilient Indo-Pacific.”