Australia To Investigate Two Deaths For Possible Link With COVID-19 Vaccine

Australia’s medicines regulator has said that it will be investigating the two deaths of COVID-19 vaccine recipients for possible links with the jabs further fueling the worries among the citizens even as the government tries to ramp up its immunisation campaign after missing initial targets. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) on April 29 said that all reports of death following getting the shot are reviewed in a bid to find the link with the novel coronavirus vaccine and the fatalities.

TGA’s statement came after two men in New South Wales died after getting their vaccine shots, as per reports. The first case involved a 55-year-old man who died in Tamworth Hospital just eight days after receiving the jab and the second case involved a 71-year-old man who also passed away after getting the AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. However, it still has not been established which vaccine that the 55-year-old took and no link has been established between the jab and the death.

As per reports, TGA said in a statement, “All reports to the TGA of death following vaccination are reviewed to assess the likelihood that the vaccine contributed to the event or medical condition that lead to a fatal outcome.”

“This review is undertaken by clinical staff and includes gathering and considering relevant clinical information on the patient’s current and past medical history, risk factors and medications,” it added.

‘Fit and healthy man’

The next-of-kin of the man who died in Tamworth who also wished to remain unnamed told the local newspaper Northern Daily Leader that the 55-year-old was “otherwise fit and healthy man” died on April 21. TGA, however, has declined to comment on individual cases but reportedly added that “the reporting of an adverse event to the TGA post-vaccination does not mean the event was caused by the vaccination”. Australia’s medicines regulator also said that it would put together the relevant data on the patients current as well as past medical history.

As per the ABC report, NSW Health said in a statement that, “Many conditions can arise during normal life, whether or not a vaccine is administered, but it remains important to report any new serious or unexpected events so that safety can be appropriately monitored.”

