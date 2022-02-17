Australia's federal government on February 17 announced that it will designate the Palestinian group Hamas, including its political wing, as a terrorist organisation. Australia had already designated Hamas' military wing as a terrorist organisation, but it will now join the United Kingdom, the United States, Israel, and others in extending the designation to the hardline Islamic group's political component.

Hamas has a majority in the Palestinian National Authority's parliament. The Palestinian group presently controls the Gaza Strip and has threatened to "liberate" Jerusalem by force, and has attacked Israeli civilian targets on numerous occasions. Karen Andrews, the Minister of Home Affairs, called Hamas' ideas "deeply disturbing."

"There is no place in Australia for their hateful ideologies. It is vital that our laws target not only terrorist acts and terrorists, but also the organisations that plan, finance and carry out these acts," Andrews stated.

The Australia Palestine Advocacy Network (APAN) has stated that it seriously disagrees with the listing and that it will do nothing to help the cause of peace. Concerns have been expressed by the organisation that it will just add to the anguish of the two million people who are now living under a 15-year Israeli blockade.

Terrorist organisation offences include becoming a member, recruiting, getting training, or obtaining finances for a terrorist organisation, and can result in a sentence of up to 25 years in jail. Hamas — Islamic Resistance Movement — was founded in 1987 and rejects Israel's existence as well as peace talks, instead urging armed resistance against Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory.

Hamas' officials view Terrorist designations as bias for Israeli occupation

Terrorist designations have previously been characterised by the Hamas' officials as exhibiting a bias for the Israeli occupation. Moreover, in a report released in October of last year, the parliamentary committee on intelligence and security recommended that the list be enlarged to include all of Hamas.

Further, the US government has recently added three more organisations to its list of terrorist organisations: the Sunni Islamist militant group Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, Al Qaeda offshoot Hurras al-Din, and the extreme right-wing US group National Socialist Order. Australia designated white supremacist group The Base as a terrorist organisation late last year, making membership a criminal offence.

At the same time, Hezbollah, a Shia Islamist militant organisation based in Lebanon but active around the world, was listed in its entirety. Sonnenkrieg Division, a neo-Nazi group located in the United Kingdom, was the first right-wing extremist group to be formally designated as a terrorist organisation in Australia in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP