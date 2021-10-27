Australia To Lift 19-month COVID Travel Ban On Its Citizens From Nov 1; Read Details

On Wednesday, the Australian government declared that it plans to lift a pandemic ban on the country's citizens from travelling abroad. In an effort to contain the spread of Coronavirus, the Australians have spent 19 months under some of the world's strictest border rules, which prevented them from travelling overseas without permission. The government outlined that fully vaccinated people will no longer require an exemption to leave the country from November 1, reported the BBC News. It stated that as of now the rule is only applicable to Australians, however, some restrictions for foreigners will be lifted soon. Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews stated that the country anticipates welcoming fully inoculated skilled workers and overseas students by the end of the year, reported the outlet.

For the last 19 months, Australian citizens have had to argue for rare exemptions from the travel ban in order to leave the country. The government employees and essential workers were among those exempted from the restriction. As of now, Australians are allowed to leave the country only in extreme circumstances, such as essential work or visiting a dying relative. Exempted citizens and others are allowed to enter the country but there are strict limits on arrival numbers. As a result of this, thousands of people are stranded in other countries. The government stated that children under the age of 12 will be exempted from the new travel vaccine requirement. However, all other unvaccinated travellers will require exemptions and will have to be under a mandatory quarantine period for 14 days in hotels upon their return, reported the outlet.

'Unvaccinated tennis players to get visa for Australian Open' says PM

It should be mentioned here that Prime Minister Scott Morrison has indicated that unvaccinated tennis players will be permitted to enter the nation for the Australian Open if they spend two weeks in hotel quarantine. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Morrison took steps to explain the border position, a week after his immigration minister mooted a no-jab, no-visa policy for the tournament in January, according to The Associated Press (AP). Morrison's remarks came after a leaked email from the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) to its Players' Council earlier this week that claimed unvaccinated players would be granted a visa but would have to serve two weeks in quarantine. Notably, Australia is poised to reopen its international borders next month for the first time since the pandemic began last year. However, it will be a gradual, state-by-state process that will be dependent on vaccination rates across the country, reported the news agency.

