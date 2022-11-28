Australia To Move Censure Motion Against Ex-PM Scott Morrison Over Holding Secret Roles

The unprecedented power grab by the former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was heavily criticised during the COVID-19 pandemic. During his run as the Prime Minister of Australia, it was revealed that Morrison was holding five cabinet profiles secretly. The profile included the ministry of finance, home affairs, treasury, resources, agriculture, and the environment, Morrison was holding these portfolios without intimating the public or his fellow ministers. This was one of the reasons why the Morrison-led Liberal party lost the general election held in May, which led to the advent of the Albanese administration.

On November 27, ABC News Australia reported that the federal government is all set to move a censure motion against former Prime Minister Scott Morrison over his decision to secretly appoint himself to five ministerial profiles during the pandemic. The current Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shared the news with the media on Sunday. A censure motion is a way for fellow MPs to express their disapproval over the actions of their colleague, however, a censure motion doesn’t have legal consequences. The formal statement of disapproval is less severe than expulsion.

'This is about the accountability of our democratic system': PM Anthony Albanese

Sharing the news with the media, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that the government will introduce legislation to make sure that this doesn’t happen again in the future. Last week, a government report found that Morrison’s actions were “corrosive” to trust in the government. Albanese asserted that the government will implement all six recommendations from the report.

Speaking on the matter, Albanese said, “This is about the accountability of our democratic system, and whether the parliament was functioning properly, and about the relationship between the prime minister and the people of Australia, who expect (elected officials) to be held to account through our parliamentary processes." The censure motions are very rare in the case of a former prime minister. ABC News Australia reported that after the government report released last week, Morrison asserted in a statement, that “As prime minister, my awareness of issues regarding national security and the national interest was broader than that known to individual ministers and certainly to the inquiry.”

Image: AP