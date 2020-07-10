Australia To Halve Number Of Citizens Returning Home Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on July 10 that Australia will reduce to half the number of citizens allowed to return home from overseas each week. The decision comes as health authorities struggle to contain new cases of the coronavirus in Australia’s second-most populous state Victoria. Due to a sudden rise in the infection, Victoria reimposed confinement measures in Melbourne on July 9 for at least six weeks to curb the transmission.

As many as 5 million have been forced to adhere to the stay-at-home measures after new surge in Australia. However, the essential businesses were exempted from the protocol in view of economic recovery as authorities grappled to contain the fresh clusters of COVID-19 outbreak. Several returned travellers were held in quarantine in the hotels after a breach of social distancing measures. Many businesses in Melbourne were forced to shut again and many holiday destinations were hit by cancellations in the state. However, the Victorian government announced an additional fund of A$534 million ($371 million) to the earlier announced A$6 billion stimulus package for recovery.

People will feel deeply concerned to see that number as high as this.But we did 37,588 tests yesterday. That is the biggest single day of testing that has been done and by some considerable margin. Those numbers will jump around a bit. There will be linkages back to other cases, but again the detective work has to be done first— premier Daniel Andrews said at a live streamed conference.

In a live-streamed state televised address, state Treasurer Tim Pallas said, "This is us saying: 'We're here with you all the way through what will be a very traumatic, very distressing and very difficult time for all Victorians.” Further, he added, I apologize for it because this is nowhere where any Victorian wanted to be, but it is the reality of the situation that we confront.” Earlier this week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison proposed restrictions on the returnee Australians from abroad. He ordered the state authorities to impose the mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone who returns to Australia. According to an agenda seen by a news agency, Australia's national cabinet, state and territory leaders are set to conduct a meeting in Canberra to discuss the measures to curb the surge of COVID-19 outbreak in Victoria.

State working on "controlling" second wave

Health officials in Melbourne imposed strict lockdown in over 30 suburbs and as many as nine public housing towers were prohibited for non-essential movement after the state recorded the highest single-day spike with 288 cases of the coronavirus. The state’s total was put at 3397 cases. Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton reassured Victorians at a press conference, saying, that the state was working on "controlling" the second wave of the pandemic.

