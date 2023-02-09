Australia To Remove Chinese-made Security Cameras From Govt Buildings Over Spyware Fears

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles on Wednesday ordered the immediate removal of the Chinese surveillance cameras from across the major Australian government buildings. Marles described the move as a part of the "review project", adding that the audit has found that there are at least 1,000 Chinese surveillance cameras that were installed at the government building. The cameras, manufactured by the company Hikvision and Dahua, were found to have links to the Chinese government. The Australian authorities noted that while the exact number of the Chinese cameras carrying out the surveillance was unknown, they asserted that there may have been at least one, according to Australia's Nine news.

"We're doing an assessment of all the technology for surveillance within the defence estate and where those particular cameras are found, they'll be removed," Marles said separately in a statement to ABC. "It's a significant thing that's been brought to our attention and we're going to fix it – it's obviously been there … for some time and predates us coming into office."

'It's been brought to our attention': Australia's DoD

Australia's Department of Defense noted that Australian citizens must not panic about their data being compromised by the Chinese authorities. "It's important that it's been brought to our attention, it is prudent we do the assessment and act on it," the department of defense emphasized, not revealing whether there was currently any risk of the sensitive data being compromised. Australia's Shadow Cyber Security Minister James Paterson, meanwhile, was quoted saying that the federal government buildings across Australia were equipped with surveillance cameras manufactured in China. He stressed that there was a need to draft a workable plan to remove these cameras. Earlier, Australia's allies the United States and the UK had also taken down all the Chinese-manufactured cameras over concerns about spyware.

Australia's Home Affairs Department by Wednesday did not provide the exact number of the Chinese-built cameras that were taken down. "We urgently need a plan from the Albanese government to rip every one of these devices out of Australian government departments and agencies," Australian Cyber security minister, Paterson said. It is learned that the Chinese-manufactured cameras were found installed in nearly every government building in Australia, except the Prime Minister and Cabinet and the Agriculture Department. The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Australia, stated that there are at least 28 sites that may have been affected.