Australia To Reopen Borders For Fully Vaccinated Tourists From Feb 21 After 2 Years

Australia is set to reopen its international borders after nearly two years and will allow double vaccinated tourists from February 21. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the decision on Monday, only hours after the national security committee of the government was informed of the latest health information. During a press conference, Morrison stated that the National Cabinet has agreed that it would be the appropriate time to reopen the nation to all remaining visa holders due to a drop in COVID-19 instances and ICU hospitalisations, 9 News reported.

Although international borders were opened in late 2021, only citizens, permanent residents, as well as their families have been permitted to enter, further, foreign students, backpackers, and migrant workers were later added to the list.

'The condition is you must be double vaccinated': Scott Morrison

While speaking about the entry of vaccinated people, Morrison said, “The condition is you must be double vaccinated to come to Australia. That’s the rule. Everyone is expected to abide by it,” 7 News reported. Further, he also stated that the move will be beneficial to the tourism industry. “I know the tourism industry will be looking forward to that.” citing the prime minister, 7 News reported.

Furthermore, with an indication of the current Novak Djokovic controversy, Morrison made it clear that even if somebody had the necessary visa to visit Australia, they would be denied entry if they were not completely vaccinated or had an exemption, ABC News reported.

In addition to this, Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews also stated that Visa holders who are not fully immunised would still need an exemption and it will be subjected to the applicable state and territory quarantine rules. Further, state-based quarantine restrictions will also be maintained, with the restrictions set by state and territory authorities.

COVID tally in Australia

Meanwhile, according to the most recent case figures, New South Wales (NSW) confirmed 7347 new cases and Victoria registered 8275, while Queensland reported 4701, Tasmania had 443, and the Australian Capital Territory had 299. On Monday, 14 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in NSW, 7 in Victoria, 19 in Queensland, and one each in the Australian Capital Territory and Tasmania. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the nation has documented over 2.7 million instances of Coronavirus and 4,248 COVID-19-related fatalities. Approximately 80% of the population has received all of their vaccinations.

