Australia To Spend $1.3 Billion On Childcare To 'boost Female Working Participation'

The Scott Morrison Administration will increase childcare subsidies, officials said Sunday in a pre-budget announcement that pledges A$1.7 billion to boost female participation in work. The increased spending targets families with more than one child at the daycare. According to Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, the budget increase will bolster subsidies for those with two or more children aged up to five years old to a maximum 95% subsidy for their second and subsequent children.

Boost female working participation

Speaking in Canberra, Frydenberg further said that the measures were “an investment in making our economy stronger and boosting female working participation." Furthermore, he explained that it would help parents who “want to work an extra couple of days”. “Right now, they have all of that additional income from their wage eaten up in additional childcare cost. This will remove that disincentive," he added.

The announcement comes months before the Australian Federal Elections, wherein Morrison is expected to face tough competition against the Labor. Allegations of gender discrimination, sexual abuse and misconduct have struck the nerves of hundreds of thousands of potential voters. With this move, the 52-Year-old is hoping to revitalize his supports amidst the Australian population.

Earlier this year, Morrison had publically apologised to a former political adviser who alleged that she was raped in the country’s parliament by an unnamed senior colleague. In February, BBC reported that Brittany Higgins said she had been raped in the office of Defence Minister Linda Reynolds in March 2019 by someone who also worked for Morrison’s ruling Liberal party. She said that she had feared losing her job after the incident, and had little support from her bosses.

In a televised interview, Higgins spoke about the incident, prompting shock and outrage over her treatment. Following her allegations, the Australian PM apologised and promised a thorough investigation into the government’s workplace culture. Morrison said that he was “shattered” by her claims, and had called for a review into parliament’s environment and culture.

Image Credits: AP