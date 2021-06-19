Australia To Take China To WTO Over Its Trade Sanctions On Wines As Tensions Soar

In the latest sign of worsening tensions between Canberra and Beijing, Australia on June 19 reportedly announced that it will take China before the World Trade Organization (WTO) over the imposition of crippling tariffs on Australian wine exports. According to The Guardian, the Australian government in a statement said that the decision follows “extensive consultation” with the country’s winemakers. It added that the decision to “defend” Austalia’s winemakers in line with the government’s “support for the rules-based trading system”.

However, it also said that “Australia remains open to engaging directly with China to resolve this issue”. It is worth mentioning that Canberra has already taken Beijing to the WTO over its tariffs on Australian barley. While speaking to ABC News, Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan noted that last month the government was considering whether to act on its complaint over China putting large tariffs on wine.

He added that Australia would take a very “principled approach” when dealing with trade disputes. However, he also said that if the country thinks that the industry has been harmed or injured, then the government will take all necessary steps and measures to try to address that. When asked whether Beijing’s possible retaliation to such actions was part of the government’s considerations, Tehan said that China and all other countries use the dispute settlement mechanism of the WTO. He said that Australia wants to make sure that it has a “very strong legal case” to be able to take to the WTO.

Tensions between Australia and China

Meanwhile, the latest incident in an escalating trade and diplomatic stand-off between Australia and its largest trading partner comes just days after the G7 summit that echoed Australia’s call for a tougher stand against China’s trade practices and a more assertive stance globally. Australian PM Scott Morrison attended the summit as part of a G7-plus formula that also brought in the leaders of South Korea, South Africa and India. Previously, Morrison had also warned that his government will respond to countries trying to use “economic coercion” against it.

Beijing, on the other hand, has imposed tough economic sanctions on a range of Australian products in recent months, including tariffs or disruption across several agricultural sectors, coal, wine and tourism. Last month, China also suspended all activities under the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue, a forum launched in 2014 and last convened in 2017. That decision had followed Australia scrapping the Belt and Road (BRI) agreement with China.

(Image: AP)