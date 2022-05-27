Australia: Tourist Boat Capsizes At Kimberley Coast, Nearly 25 People Injured, 12 Critical

In Australia, a tourism boat capsized at Horizontal Falls, a major tourist attraction about 100 kilometres north of Derby, injuring up to 25 persons. According to the Guardian, following the tour boat disaster at Horizontal Falls in Western Australia's Kimberley coast, 12 passengers were critically injured and at least eight others were brought to the hospital. The boat is thought to have capsized or gone aground in Talbot Bay, around 250 kilometres north-east of Broome, on the morning of May 27.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service claimed it was summoned to assist over 20 patients, 12 of whom had significant injuries. Four RFDS planes carrying six doctors and six flight nurses were dispatched to the scene, with two of them arriving before 2 p.m. local time (4pm AEST). On the ferry, doctors have been monitoring passengers. In order to reach the RFDS planes, several patients had to be winched to safety by helicopter.

RFDS, in a statement, said, "The first group of patients with minor injuries have been transported to Broome by seaplane for further assessment and treatment at Broome Hospital. Approximately 12 further patients with more serious injuries will be transferred to Perth or Broome for further treatment this afternoon."

There were 28 persons on board

Further, hospitals in the WA Country Health Service network's northern half have been instructed to prepare for the arrival of up to 25 patients. Horizontal Falls Seaplane Adventures, a Broome-based tourism firm, operates the tour boat Falls Express. The business stated there were 28 persons on board in a statement. Horizontal Falls is a fast-moving section of water at Talbot Bay's entrance.

"Falls Express, guided by an experienced skipper during an early-morning tour, was involved in the incident while travelling through the falls. The operator can confirm there were 26 passengers and 2 crew on board and some guests have sustained injuries. Our team is working with The Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) and emergency services who will shortly be landing to provide medical and medivac assistance as required," the company said in a statement.

The "waterfall" is generated by a 10m surge of water between two narrow chasms. Although it is a popular spot for jet boat rides, the coastline is dangerous. Thousands of thrill-seekers visit the marine park each year, eager to ride a jet boat or fly over the breathtaking scenery.

