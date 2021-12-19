Australia: Tragic Bouncy Castle Incident At Tasmania Claims 1 More Life; Toll Stands At 6

The tragedy that transpired at Bouncy castle in Australia last week has claimed sixth life, revealed local media reports. Chace Harrison, an 11-year-old kid, died in hospital on December 19, Darren Hine, Tasmania Police Commissioner announced in a statement.

The boy was one of nine students at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania, who fell 32 feet from a bouncy castle that was lifted by the wind at an 'end of year' function. The tragedy claimed the lives of six youngsters in total. Two of the remaining youngsters are still in critical condition in the hospital, while the third is healing at home, reported authorities.

Police Commissioner Hine added, "Our thoughts continue to be with his family, and the families and loved ones of all the children involved, during what is an incomprehensibly difficult time."

Australia PM Morrison calls the tragedy 'Unthinkably Heartbreaking'

With the families' approval, police already disclosed the names and photographs of the five additional victims. Addison Stewart, 11, and Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, Jye Sheehan, Peter Dodt, and Zane Mellor, all 12 years old, were among those killed at the castle. The reason behind the tragic incident is being probed, including the strength of the wind at the time and how the castle was anchored to the ground. The tragedy stunned entire Australia as Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the event as "unthinkably heartbreaking," according to The Guardian.

The Devonport Criminal Investigation Branch's top goal, according to Commissioner Hine, would be to examine all witnesses, obtain and evaluate forensic evidence, and all environmental issues, including weather patterns and circumstances at the time of the occurrence. A wind blow pulled the castle off the ground, according to Hine, and nearly 40 children were participating in the activities. He stated that other adults were on hand to supervise the event and administer first aid until emergency services arrived.

Devonport is a tiny port city on Tasmania's northern coast with a population of slightly under 30,000 people. In a similar tragedy in China in 2019, two children were killed and 20 more were injured. A girl died in the UK a year ago after being tossed from a bouncy castle that burst on a Norfolk beach, according to eyewitnesses.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP