Australia: Victoria Acting Premier Warns Over 'incredibly Serious' COVID-19 Situation

Australia's Victorian Acting Premier James Merlino has warned over a potential COVID-19 outbreak and said that the situation "may well get worse before it gets better" during a presser. The health department in the morning update reported five new locally acquired cases and six additional cases detected outside the reporting period. Merlino urged every single Victorian to get tested for the virus if they see any symptoms.

Merlino said that the authorities are "concerned" about the number of other high-risk exposure sites. He added that additional COVID-19 cases are being reported through primary close contacts and dubbed the situation as "incredibly serious" and added that lifting the lockdown would not just be based on the cases numbers but also the types of cases, where they are being reported. Merlino said that the next few days are very "critical".

"So I want to be clear with people that the next few days are going to be so critically important, and that includes the possibility that this outbreak will get worse before it gets better."

Brett Sutton, Chief Health Officer said that the numbers and settings are numbers are "concerning" and that health authorities are "neck and neck" with the virus. He said that the virus is rapidly moving and tranmission is occurring in high risk settings. He added that they should be prepared for anything and they don't know what will unfold in the coming days.

Reported yesterday: 5 new local cases.



- 16,752 vaccine doses were administered

- 43,874 test results were received



Seven day lockdown was imposed in the Australian state Victoria on May 26 midnight. The Victoria statewide lockdown has been imposed as the cases of B1.617.1 variant have been reported. As per the government guidelines, the people can leave their home for only five reasons that include work or education, caregiving, food and supplies, exercise for two hours and for vaccination.

