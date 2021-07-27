Australia: Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews To Lift COVID-19 Lockdown On July 28

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews has announced the lifting of lockdown restrictions in the state. Victoria will exit the lockdown phase on Tuesday, July 27 from midnight. The state's five reasons to leave home will be scrapped and people can leave their home for any reason. Addressing the media, Andrews said that Victoria state has "seen off" two Delta outbreaks of COVID-19 and added that every Victorian should be proud of this achievement. Andrews advised people to remain vigilant as coronavirus is not over yet as the state reported 10 new cases on Tuesday.

"To every Victorian who checked in with our QR system, who got tested and quarantined, and stayed home to slow the spread of this virus, thank you – it’s because of you we’ve able to get on top of this Delta outbreak and open up our state", Daniel Andrews said in the press release.

Lockdown lifted across Victoria

Masks will remain mandatory indoors and outdoors in Victoria. Despite lockdown restrictions being lifted, visitors are still not allowed to home, other than an intimate partner or bubble partner. Restaurants and cafes will be allowed to reopen for seated service. Only 100 people will be allowed inside and 300 people permitted outside, providing the one person per four square metre rule is followed. Retail, beauty, entertainment venues, community facilities will be allowed to reopen in line with density limits. Live music venues, dance classes and physical recreation facilities, including gyms, will all open with density requirements of 1 person per 4 square metres.

Thanks to every single Victorian who has done the right thing, we're able to lift the lockdown from 11:59pm tonight. pic.twitter.com/YRxzdRGms3 — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) July 27, 2021

People will also be free to visit ski fields but they must have a negative COVID-19 report, within 72 hours prior to the arrival. Schools will be allowed to reopen for onsite learning from Wednesday, July 28. Public gatherings can take place with up to 10 people while funerals and weddings will be limited to 50 people. Offices can return at 25 per cent capacity, provided masks are worn. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews advised that people should continue to work from home if they can. Residents of the Wagga Wagga, Hay Shire Council, Lockhart Shire Council and Murrumbidgee Council will no longer be able to enter Victoria without a permit.

COVID-19 situation in Victoria

According to Victoria Health Department, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Victoria is 20,924. 19,906 people have recovered from coronavirus while 198 active cases are present in Victoria. The total number of fatalities reported due to COVID-19 is 820.

Reported yesterday: 10 new local cases and no new cases acquired overseas.

- 15,677 vaccine doses were administered

- 24,340 test results were received

More later: https://t.co/lIUrl1hf3W#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData [1/2] pic.twitter.com/fBytxd8pL1 — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) July 26, 2021

IMAGE: AP