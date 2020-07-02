Australia: Victoria Records 77 New Coronavirus Cases

The state of Victoria in Australia has recorded 77 fresh coronavirus cases on July 1, Wednesday witnessing its 17th consecutive day of double-digit growth in new infections. According to the international media reports, the majority of cases were reported in the 10 "hot zone" suburbs nearby Melbourne and 300,000 people have been directed to stay at home, Victoria's Chief Medical Officer Brett Sutton reportedly said on Thursday.

415 active cases

According to the reports, Victoria state has 415 active cases which includes 20 patients being hospitalized and four in intensive care. The residents residing in those 10 zones have been asked to get tested regardless of whether they show any symptoms. Nearly 26,320 tests were conducted on Wednesday, as per reports. Sutton added that there are many infections still to be found and they are all at a risk of spreading and transmitting the virus. He further added that people should restrict unnecessary travel, maintain social distancing protocols, and wear face masks.

Mandatory tests for travellers

Amid a surging number of new coronavirus cases, Victoria’s premier Daniel Andrews reportedly said that the Australian state will implement mandatory tests for returning travellers. Over the past weeks, Victoria has been reporting double-digit rises.

While addressing the daily news briefing, Andrews said that putting COVID-19 out is ‘challenging’. He further said that, however, containing the deadly virus is something that the state can do and therefore test and trace is the most effective thing to do. While the country eased lockdown restrictions, several officials last week complained that 30 per cent of returning travellers refused a COVID-19 test. In a bid to curb the spread any further, Andrews said that travellers returning have to get themselves tested as it is ‘mandatory procedure’.

Image: AP